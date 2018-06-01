Police investigating after Jewish landmark destroyed in Sharon

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Jewish landmark in Sharon has been repeatedly targeted by vandals in recent weeks, and police are searching for answers.

The Sharon Eruv — a series of poles and string that mark the boundary of the Jewish community for the purpose of carrying items on the Sabbath — was built in 1990 but has recently been the subject of “extensive vandalism,” police said.

Police shared photos on Facebook of the badly damaged landmark.

“The Eruv has served as a critical piece of infrastructure for the Jewish community by creating a sense of togetherness for hundreds of households in the Town of Sharon,” police said.

The Sharon Eruv Society is offering a reward for information the will help police thwart future acts of vandalism.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sharon Police Department at 781-784-1587.

(Copyright (c) 2018 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)