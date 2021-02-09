Police investigating after jogger struck by vehicle in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a jogger was struck and injured by a vehicle in Shrewsbury on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Old Mill and Lexington roads around 6:20 a.m. found a jogger who had been hit by a car, according to the Shrewsbury Police Department.

The victim was taken to UMass Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver stopped and was present at the scene when police arrived.

There have been no charges filed in connection with the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)