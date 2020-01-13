Police investigating after juvenile pedestrian struck, injured in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a juvenile pedestrian was struck and injured by a car on Monday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the corner of Southern Artery and Sea Street assisted with transporting the juvenile to South Shore Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Quincy police.

No additional information was immediately available.

