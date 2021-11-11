BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a juvenile was shot in Hyde Park late Wednesday night.
The juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting on Wood Avenue around 11 p.m. and walked into a local hospital for treatment, according to Boston police.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation remains ongoing.
