BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a juvenile was shot in Hyde Park late Wednesday night.

The juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting on Wood Avenue around 11 p.m. and walked into a local hospital for treatment, according to Boston police.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox