BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in Mattapan on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Cummins Highway just after 8 p.m. found the juvenile suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

