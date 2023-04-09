BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in Mattapan on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Cummins Highway just after 8 p.m. found the juvenile suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

