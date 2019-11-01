WATERFORD, C.T. (WHDH) - Police in Waterford, Connecticut are investigating after two kids received THC-laced gummies while trick-or-treating Thursday night.

Officers responding to a potential issue with Halloween candy around 9 p.m. found two children under the age of 18 had each been given a sealed package of 10 gummies that contained 10 milligrams of THC per gummy while trick-or-treating in the area of Gallup Lane, Waterford police said.

The parents of the children became aware of the THC gummies while inspecting their candy.

No one ate the gummies and no injuries were reported, according to police.

Police say it is unknown at this time if the candy was intentionally handed out or was an unintentional oversight by the owner.

Connecticut medical marijuana dispensaries are not currently authorized to sell edible candies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterford police at 860-442-9451.

