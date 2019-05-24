NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Needham police are investigating after a group of kids told them a driver without pants called them to his car to ask them for directions on Thursday.

The juveniles told officers that a man inside a small, white sedan stopped on Dedham Avenue around 7:15 p.m. asked them for directions, according to police.

When they approached the car, they reportedly noticed that the man, described as being around 30 years old with dark hair and a dark beard, had no pants on.

The group backed away from the vehicle and it drove up towards Dedham Avenue towards Needham Square, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

