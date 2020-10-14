LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a store clerk was shot during an armed robbery in Lawrence on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at Multi-Service Store on Lawrence Street around 10 a.m. found the clerk suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to Lawrence police.

He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital with what police say appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information has been released.

