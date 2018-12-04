Police investigating after Level 2 sex offender climbs through dorm window at Endicott College

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of a creepy crime at Endicott College was ordered held without bail after police say he climbed through a dorm window and stood over a woman as she was sleeping.

That was one of three incidents at the college in November, and the District Attorney says the man is a Level 2 sex offender.

A student at Endicott College called police in the middle of the night to say she awoke to a man standing at the foot of her bed.

Hours later, another student reported seeing a man matching the same description in another dorm.

“I feel scared, to be honest,” said student Kelsey Lopez.

Lopez voiced concern because the District Attorney says days later, the man matching the same description was spotted peering into a window when a student was getting ready for bed.

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous. I don’t know how someone can just be around the campus without being caught,” Lopez said.

“In terms of campus security, that points towards a weakness, I guess, with how easy it might be for somebody to get on, ” said another student.

Endicott College students say after the three incidents and the suspect’s arrest, an email was sent to parents.

“The school actually didn’t give us too much information. They gave it to our parents. They didn’t want us seeing about it,” Lopez said.

