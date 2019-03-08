Police investigating after live handgun round found in hallway at Beverly Middle School

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Beverly Middle School were ordered to “stay in place” after a live handgun round was found in a hallway Friday morning, officials said.

A fifth-grade boy found the bullet in around 9 a.m., showed it to a friend, and then brought it to the school’s office, according to Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur

Law enforcement officials were immediately notified of the discovery, prompting a large emergency response.

LeLacheur says there is no threat to students and that everyone is safe.

State police swept the school with K9s. No additional ammunition or other suspicious devices were found.

The stay in place order has since been lifted and the school has resumed normal operations.

Superintendent Steven Hiersche was notified of the incident.

An added police presence will remain at the school for the remainder of the day.

An investigation is ongoing.

