LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway over the weekend after a US Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Lowell, police said.

Lowell police said officers responded to Grove Street around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday where they spoke with a postal service mail carrier who said an unknown masked person robbed him “while brandishing what he believed to be a firearm.”

Police said the suspect fled the area before police arrived. The mail carrier was not injured, according to police.

Security video shared with 7NEWS showed the moment a person ran up to the mail carrier’s truck. The person is seen reaching through the window and wrestling with the worker inside for a few seconds. The person is then seen sprinting back down the street before getting into a car and driving away.

Salvatore Balestrieri said the incident happened in front of his house as the postal worker was completing the last delivery of his shift.

“He looked a little shaken up,” Balestrieri said.

Balestrieri said he asked if the mail carrier was alright.

“He said, ‘Everything’s fine. I just got robbed,’” Balestrieri said.

“I feel bad for the post office men, you know, they’re getting hit a lot,” Balestrieri continued.

Robberies of postal carriers are surging, according to the US Postal Service, increasing by 78% last year.

In Lowell, those who live near the site of this latest incident said they hope justice is delivered.

“Hopefully they get him,” Balestrieri said.

Police did not say what was taken in this incident but said their investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lowell police.

