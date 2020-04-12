Police investigating after male was shot multiple times in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one male to the hospital on Saturday night in Manchester.

Officers responding to shots fired on Union Street just before 11 p.m. found a male victim that has been shot multiple times, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, police said.

Police said the shooting was not a random act and involved subjects that are known to each other.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)