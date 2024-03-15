WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say charges may be coming after a man was acting suspiciously in Winchester on Thursday afternoon during a strange incident caught on camera.

Video showed the man bending down and cuffing a worker’s jeans at a local ice cream shop without permission, which she told police made her uncomfortable.

People shopping in the area on Friday said they were shocked to hear something like that had happened.

There were no reported injuries and police are investigating and speaking with people who have said the man has made other people uncomfortable at area businesses but they didn’t come forward until this latest incident.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)