SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man allegedly fired a firearm during a parking dispute at a flea market in Salem, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at the Salem Flea Market on Hampshire Road around 11:15 a.m. learned that a man had fired a single round from a gun before fleeing the scene in a Toyota Rav4, according to Salem police.

An investigation revealed that an argument over a parking spot had escalated into a physical altercation that ended when the man fired the gun into the ground of the parking lot, police said.

There were no reported injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mike Geha at 603-893-1911.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)