DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly shot at a family during a road rage incident in Dracut Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a road rage incident on Pleasant Street at 7:15 p.m. were told a 32-year-old woman from Lowell was driving with a 33-year-old man and their child on Bridge Street when another driver drove into the wrong lane in as he tried to get next to the woman’s car, police said. The suspect allegedly passed the victims and then slammed on his brakes, and when the woman tried to drive around his car the suspect allegedly got out and shot at her.

“We were in the house and heard shots go off,” said neighbor Kevin Whittingham, who said he ran outside to see what happened. “[The suspect] went to pick up something, shell casings or maybe he dropped the gun, and then he zipped off.”

No one was injured and the suspect allegedly drove away. He was described as a young, thin 5-foot 10-inch Hispanic man wearing a white tank top and red shorts driving a light blue Honda CRV.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-957-2123.

