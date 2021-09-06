DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking to identify a driver accused of firing a gun at a family during a road rage incident in Dracut on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported road rage incident in the area of Pleasant Street around 7:15 p.m. learned that a 32-year-old Lowell woman had been driving on Bridge Street with a 33-year-old man from Hudson, New Hampshire and their child in the vehicle when another driver repeatedly drove in the wrong lane in an attempt to get beside her car, according to Dracut police.

The suspect then allegedly passed her vehicle and slammed on his brakes.

The woman told officers that she attempted to maneuver her vehicle around the suspect’s when the suspect exit his car and shot at her vehicle, police said.

“We were in the house and heard shots go off,” said neighbor Kevin Whittingham, who said he ran outside to see what happened. “[The suspect] went to pick up something, shell casings or maybe he dropped the gun, and then he zipped off.”

There were no reported injuries and the suspect allegedly drove away.

He was described as a young, thin 5-foot, 10-inch Hispanic man wearing a white tank top and red shorts and driving a light blue Honda CRV.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dracut police at 978-957-2123.

