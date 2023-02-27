BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA transit police were investigating as of Monday morning after they said an unknown male struck a window on a Red Line train with a knife, cracking the window.

Police said the incident happened around midnight at Ashmont station.

According to police, the person “tried to instigate an altercation” with three other people. When they refused, police said, the person began hitting the train window, causing a spiderweb crack.

Police said detectives responded to investigate, later sharing a photo of the cracked window.

2/27 at 12AM Ashmont Station an unknown male armed w/a knife tried to instigate an altercation w/3 other males. When they refused the SP began striking the window to the train causing it to spider web crack. SP described as WM, 30's. TPD detectives to investigate the matter. pic.twitter.com/fTysVTSVUi — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 27, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)