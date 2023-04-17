BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA transit police asked for the public’s help Monday after they said a man allegedly entered a train with a mini-baseball bat and threatened passengers.

Police said the incident happened on Sunday night around 9 p.m. at the Charles/MGH station on the Red Line.

Police said the man began to threaten passengers, “stating he would give everyone a ‘beating.’”

Transit police shared photos of a man, describing him as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-222-1050.

