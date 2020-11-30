LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after they say a man was assaulted with a baseball bat in Lynn on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported assault on Chatham Street around 7:45 a.m. found the victim suffering from minor injuries caused by a baseball bat, according to Lynn police.

A possible suspect has been identified and police say the individuals involved are known to each other, adding that this is not a random incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

