Police investigating after man dies at Swansea beach

SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the death of a man who drowned at Swansea Town Beach Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of an unresponsive man at the beach at 1 p.m. allegedly found bystanders administering CPR to the man, police said. Witnesses told officers the 55-year-old man had been found in the water by kayakers, police said.

The man was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the death.

