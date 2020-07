Police are investigating after a man died following a jet ski crash in Boston Harbor Sunday.

State troopers responding to reports of a jet ski in distress off Morrissey Boulevard at 4:20 p.m. found the jet ski’s operator in the water, police said. Emergency responders gave the victim, a 43-year-old man from Mattapan, CPR and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.