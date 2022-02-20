FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was killed following a car crash at a Falmouth beach Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a car crash at the intersection of Central Avenue and Menauhant Road at 9:30 a.m. found the car had been driving on Central Avenue before going off the road onto Menauhant Beach and landing on its roof in the water, according to officials. The driver, a 21-year-old man from Grafton, died from injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

No other information was immediately available. The crash is under investigation.

