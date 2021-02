IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) -

Police are investigating after a man died while mountain biking in Ipswich Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of an injury in Willowdale State Forest found a 46-year-old man was in a fatal mountain bike accident while biking with a friend, police said.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the death.

