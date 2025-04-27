READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Reading police are searching for a carjacker after a man said he was dragged by someone who stole his car while he was pumping gas on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported car theft at the Shell on Main Street around 6:30 p.m. determined the man was pumping gas into their 2022 Range Rover Sport when a suspect pulled up in a Chevy Malibu that had been reported stolen out of Maine and hopped into the vehicle, according to Reading Police Chief David Clark.

The victim, a 49-year-old Reading man, held onto the mirror of his vehicle as the suspect fled the gas station parking lot. He was dragged by the fleeing vehicle for approximately 20 feet. The victim was transported to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The Range Rover has Massachusetts plates, 4JGX91. Police believe the vehicle fled Massachusetts and may be in Connecticut or New York.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s, wearing a maroon-colored T-shirt, and described as having a scruffy five o’clock shadow, and medium-length brown hair.

The Malibu stolen out of Maine was towed from the scene by Reading Police for processing. Police are also working to secure surveillance video.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information to share with investigators is asked to call the Reading Police Department’s nonemergency line at 781-944-1212.

