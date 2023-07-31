BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Dorchester after police say a man was fatally shot Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street around 8 p.m. found a person suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Their name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

