Police investigating after man fatally shot in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday night in Mattapan.

Officers responded about 10 p.m. and found a man shot inside a vehicle.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross was on the scene and says this marks the 54th homicide of the year.

He added that police are looking for a maroon van, which may be a car of interest that the suspect took off in.

No further details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

