WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Worcester after a man was found fatally shot.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Allendale Street around 2:20 a.m. found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)