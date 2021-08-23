BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Roxbury after a man was fatally stabbed early Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 112 Atkinson St. around 6:15 a.m. found a man suffering from a stab wound, according to Boston police. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

Anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

