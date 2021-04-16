Police investigating after man fatally struck by 2 different vehicles on highway in Sterling

STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a man was fatally struck by two different vehicles, one of which fled the scene, after his vehicle broke down on a highway in Sterling on Thursday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the northbound side of Route 190 around 9:30 p.m. found a 29-year-old man from Orange who had been struck while walking along the median strip, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead at Leominster Hospital.

A preliminary investigation indicates that victim was driving along the southbound side of the highway when he lost control of his 2019 Subaru WRX, crossed the median, and became disabled with flat tire in a northbound lane, officials said.

When the victim got out to move his vehicle into the breakdown lane, he was struck by the driver of one vehicle who allegedly fled the scene.

Moments later, he was struck by a woman driving a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta. Police say she remained at the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine the make and model of the first vehicle.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact state police.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)