BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a man was found dead at a construction site in Boston on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The body was found at the site of a building under construction at 187 Sumner St. near the Maverick Square MBTA station, according to the Boston Police Department.

Emergency crews were initially called to the scene for a report of a construction worker who had fallen but police stated during an afternoon news conference that the man’s cause of death remained under investigation.

Boston Police Superintendent Gerard Bailey said some workers at the site were being questioned by the department’s homicide unit.

The work taking place at the building is part of a project to create low-income housing for the elderly.

“The message I receive as a resident of East Boston is that they’re rushing the workers,” said Sandra Hijjar, who works nearby at the East Boston Community Soup Kitchen. “I hope this terrible tragedy sends a message that this is enough.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is assisting Boston police with the investigation.

There were no additional details available.

