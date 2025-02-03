BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police were investigating after a man was found dead at the Charlestown marina late Sunday night.

Crews responded to Shipway Place to “investigate an incident on a houseboat” before 11 p.m., police said.

“On arrival, officers located a non-viable individual,” Boston police said in a statement. “Homicide Detectives responded and are leading the investigation into this individual’s death.”

An autopsy will be conducted “to determine a cause and manner of death and positively identify the individual.”

Nora Nelson, 24, of Boston, was arrested at the scene on unrelated warrants, police said.

Yellow crime scene tape was seen surrounding a houseboat in the marina Monday morning.

“We just saw a police boat come in with its lights on, and then we noticed there was about 10 to 15 other police officers on the dock,” said marina resident Chad Johansen.

“They were putting out the yellow tape and we went out to ask them what was going on, if we were safe, if everything was okay, and they asked us to go inside, told us we were safe and that there was an investigation going on,” he continued.

Johansen said about 60 people live at the marina year-round.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)