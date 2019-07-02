Police investigating after man found severely beaten, stabbed in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was found with a skull fracture, brain bleeding, and stab wounds in front of a homeless shelter in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious man in front of the homeless shelter on Manchester Street about 8:30 p.m. found a man with multiple serious injuries, including a fractured skull and a brain bleed, according to Manchester police.

Witnesses told police this was the second fight the man had gotten into on Monday and that during the first altercation he was stabbed outside a nearby convenience store, leaving him with lacerations to his hand and shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)