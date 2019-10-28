Police investigating after man found shot in hallway of Worcester apartment

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the hallway of an apartment in Worcester on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at an apartment on Park Avenue around 6 p.m. found a 35-year old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651. An anonymous text can also be sent to 274637 TIPWPD.

An investigation is ongoing.

