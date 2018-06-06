Police investigating after man found shot to death in street in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in the street Wednesday night in Lawrence, officials said.

Police responding before 7 p.m. to Hampshire Street near Alder Street for a report of a shooting found a man in his 30s on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot multiple times, according to investigators.

Authorities are searching for a car with out of state plates that may be connected with the shooting.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

