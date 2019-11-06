Police investigating after man found stabbed near crashed SUV in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was taken to the hospital by helicopter early Wednesday morning after police say he was found stabbed near a crashed SUV on Main Street in Wareham.

Officers responding to a reported car crash near the intersection of Main and Center streets about 5 a.m. found a male victim stabbed near the vehicle, according to the Wareham Police Department.

The man was stabilized in Wareham before being flown to a trauma center in Boston.

No additional information was immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

