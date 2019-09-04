Police investigating after man found stabbed several times in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a man was found stabbed several times in East Boston late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to West Eagle Street around 11:20 p.m. found a man bleeding from several puncture wounds, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where their current condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made at this time.

