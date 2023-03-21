BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police were investigating as of Monday after a man was found unconscious in Downtown Crossing on St. Patrick’s day last week.

Police said they responded to a report of an unresponsive person around 9 p.m. last Friday after the man was beaten into unconsciousness near an ATM on Winter Street

Police said the man was rushed to a hospital.

The Boston Police homicide unit was called in to investigate in the meantime due to the severity of the man’s injuries, which were believed to be life-threatening at the time, according to police.

Days after this incident, business owners in the area said they are worried about recent violence and shocked that such an incident could happen on a busy night like St. Patrick’s Day.

“There were a lot of people around there,” one business owner said of the scene last Friday night.

“I don’t know if it has got worse, but it definitely could get better,” that same business owner said of the level of violence in the area recently.

The Downtown Crossing area remained busy Tuesday afternoon. There was also a visible police presence.

Area business owners told 7NEWS they hope police maintain their presence, adding that they hope the person responsible for this incident is caught soon.

Anyone with information on last Friday’s incident is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)