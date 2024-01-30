LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and an infant were rushed to the hospital in Lawrence on Monday after the man was stabbed during an altercation while he was holding the infant, according to police.

Officers responding to a reported fight in the area of Newbury Street around 4 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to Lawrence police.

Before the fight began, police say the man was holding an infant who was injured in the incident.

The man and the infant were both taken by abulance to Lawrence General Hospital before being transferred by ambulance to Boston hospitals.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)