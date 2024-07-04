MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway Wednesday after a 71-year-old man was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said.

Manchester police in a statement said the crash happened in the area of Central Street and Union Street near 3:45 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, police said, they found the man lying on Central Street with a serious head injury.

Police said emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital. Still at the crash site, police said, witnesses told investigators they saw a black vehicle hit a bicycle in the intersection.

Manchester police said the vehicle was reportedly “a newer model Black Nissan Rogue” with veteran’s license plates. The vehicle did not stop after the crash, according to police, and instead continued traveling east on Central Street.

Police said their investigation was ongoing as of Thursday morning and asked anyone with information about this crash to contact investigators at 603-668-8711

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)