Police investigating after man injured in Revere shooting

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was wounded in a shooting in Revere Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at Pomona and Folsom streets Saturday afternoon found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The man was taken to the hospital.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 781-286-8340.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)