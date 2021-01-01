Police investigating after man injured in shooting at Norwood apartment complex

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was shot and taken to the hospital in Norwood on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to calls for shots fired at the Commons at Windsor Gardens apartment complex on Landsdowne Way around 12:15 p.m. found a 24-year-old man on the third-floor balcony suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Norwood Police Department.

The victim, who police have not yet identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.

Norwood Police Chief Bill Brooks said investigators believe the victim was targeted because he and the shooter knew each other.

Brooks noted that he victim does not live at the apartment complex.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

