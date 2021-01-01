Police investigating after man is hospitalized following shooting at Norwood apartment

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was shot and taken to the hospital in Norwood on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a shooting at an apartment building found the victim, a 24-year-old man, on the third floor balcony suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victim, who police have not yet identified, is expected to be okay.

Officers said the victim and shooter knew each other.

