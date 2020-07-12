Police investigating after man is killed in Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was shot dead early Sunday morning in Roxbury.

Officers responding to a call for a person shot on Adams Street found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds that were life-threatening, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be sent by texting TIP to CRIME (27463).

