ATHOL, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are investigating a head-on crash in Athol on Monday night that left a man dead, authorities said.

Emergency responding to a report of a crash in the area of 49 South Main St. around 8:30 p.m. found two vehicles that had collided head-on in the opposite lane, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

One driver, a 59-year-old man from Orange, was pronounced dead the scene. His name has not been released. The other driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that the victim lost control of his car while negotiating a curve and slammed into the oncoming motorist, the district attorney’s office added.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the man’s cause of death.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)