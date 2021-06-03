LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a man said he was shot while driving on a Lowell highway late Wednesday night.

The victim pulled into the XtraMart on Gorham Street around 10:15 p.m. and told employees that he had been struck by gunfire while driving inbound in the area of the Lowell Connector, according to state police.

He was transported to Lowell General Hospital before being taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where he is in stable condition.

Troopers briefly shut down the Lowell Connector while Lowell police officers and state police K-9 unit teams searched the area as well as the victim’s vehicle for potential evidence.

Some Lowell residents say they were woken up by the sound of cruisers flooding the area as police searched for a suspect.

“There was a lot of commotion around here…It was scary,” one man said. “Lot of policemen, that’s for sure.”

Lowell police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)