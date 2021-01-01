Police investigating after man seriously injured in Cambridge stabbing

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a stabbing in Cambridge left a man with serious injuries on New Year’s Day, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at the Newtowne Court apartments near Main and Windsor streets around 5 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound to his leg, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

A preliminary investigation indicated the stabbing was the result of a domestic altercation, according to police.

There have been no arrests made.

