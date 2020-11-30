Police investigating after man seriously injured in Haverhill stabbing

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Haverhill are investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of High and Grove streets around 10 p.m. found the 41-year-old victim suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Haverhill Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Additional details were not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Haverhill police at 978-373-1212.

