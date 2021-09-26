MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire late Saturday night.

Officers patrolling in the area of Elm and Lowell streets around 11:50 p.m. were flagged down by an individual saying a person had just been shot. In the alleyway outside of Beers and Cheers restaurant, the officers located a 29-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to Manchester police.

A preliminary investigation determined the victim was shot inside Beers and Cheers following an argument.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

