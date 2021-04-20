MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on South Willow Street around 9:15 p.m. learned that a confrontation broke out between two men before multiple shots were fired, injuring one man, according to Manchester police.

He was transported to Elliot Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers found a firearm and several spent casings in the area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711, or leave an anonymous tip by calling the Manchester Crime Line at 603-624-4040.

