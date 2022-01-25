WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Worcester early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of several shots fired in the area of 6 Forestdale Road just after 2 a.m. found a 34-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A second passenger was in the vehicle but they were not hurt.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Worcester police at 508-799-8651. Anonymous tips can be texted to 274637 TIPWPD or submitted via worcesterma.gov/police.

